Richard Bruce "Dick" McDonald
12/28/1938-09/23/2019
Richard Bruce McDonald (Dick), 80, of Cascade, ID, passed away on September 23, 2019, of natural causes. The family will hold a private remembrance. Dick was born in Lewiston, Idaho on December 28, 1938 to Elmer and Mary McDonald. He graduated from Lewiston High School where he was awarded Most Valuable Player in Baseball, Basketball, and Football his Senior year. He went on to spend his first year of college at Washington State University on a football scholarship. He then left college to pursue a professional baseball career with the Pittsburg Pirates organization that included stops at Jamestown, New York, San Jose, CA, Clinton, IA, and the Lewiston Broncs. An injury ended Dick's baseball career so he then went on to graduate from the College of Idaho with a B.A. in Physical Education. Next, he received his Master's Degree and a Sixth Year Certificate in Education. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Kay Shipley on March 16, 1958; they were married 61 years. Dick was a dedicated history teacher and baseball coach at Boise High School. Notably, he started the Native American Studies curriculum. He also coached American Legion baseball for the Boise Gems for over two decades. His teams won multiple State Championships. In his spare time, Dick enjoyed fishing and fly tying. Upon retirement he operated a fishing tackle business called MacDonald Lures which manufactured trolls, fishing lures, and built custom fishing rods. Dick was loved by his wife Kay McDonald, and their four children. This includes daughter Lori and Pat Ballard and their children Brittany and Brett; daughter Jodi McDonald and her daughters Leah and Kayla and grandson Nico; son Mike and Holly McDonald and their son Joe; son Rich McDonald and Rita Blaisdell; brother Dennis McDonald; and faithful dog Macs. Dick is preceded in death by his brother Monte McDonald, sister Annette McDonald Bueoy, and daughter Lori Ballard. The family of Dick McDonald wishes to thank McCall Home Care and Hospice. Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019