|
|
Richard Bruce Roberts
March 8, 1933 – September 10, 2019
Richard Bruce Roberts of Potlatch, Idaho passed away on September 10, 2019 from heart failure. He was 86.
Richard was the son of William L. and Alice C. (Swanson) Roberts and was born in San Diego, CA on March 8, 1933. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in San Diego in 1950. In 1953 he married Nancy Kay Milligan and that same year he was also drafted into the U.S. Army where he served 18 months before receiving an honorable discharge. He and Nancy had two sons together, Jay and Jef.
Richard attended San Diego Jr. College before transferring to San Diego State College where he received a B.A in life sciences in 1959. While completing a research fellowship at the University of Idaho he earned his master's degree in organic chemistry followed by a Ph.D in entomology in 1965.
The "Bug Doctor" started his professional career with the U.S. Forest Service as a research entomologist. He married Betty J. Quick in 1971 and they had one son Bruce. In 1978 Richard accepted a position as an assistant professor at the University of Idaho. At the conclusion of that position he went to work for Washington State University in the veterinary toxicology laboratory. His next position was with the Idaho State Laboratory in Boise. Richard was eventually recruited by the Idaho Power Company to create a laboratory for the analyzation of PCB's in transformer oils.
In l982, Richard married his fantastic wife, Judy A. Lewis after she made him a delicious huckleberry pie. Richard retired in 1998 from Idaho Power and he and Judy moved to the Judy's childhood farm in Potlatch.
In addition to his professional career, Richard was an accomplished handyman with sufficient skills to build the House on the Hill in Moscow, Idaho and later renovated a 1940's farmhouse that was in his wife Judy's family.
Richard's green thumb kept him growing things most of his adult life. He was an awesome shot with a rifle or pistol and enjoyed the great outdoors including fishing, camping, hunting and riding his four-wheeler.
Richard was a kind man with a generous heart that he freely shared with everyone. He was a wonderful husband, father and family man. To quote Grampa Milligan: "He's a fine gentleman with a host of admirable qualities," and will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is survived by his wife Judy A. (Lewis), ex-wife Betty J. (Quick); sons Jay (Vicki), Jef (Sheryl) and Bruce (Marie); two stepdaughters, Diana Grau (Ernie) and Donna Gottschalkand (Brian); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Graveside services were held at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. The services were followed by a potluck at the Scenic Six Park in Potlatch, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potlatch Ambulance Service, 515 Pine St., Potlatch, ID, 83855.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019