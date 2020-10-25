My deepest sympathy goes out to Marilyn and family. Dick was my brother in law for many years, and I always enjoyed seeing him at family events. My husband Dennis and I visited him while he was on duty at the Pentagon, and I was so impressed and proud of him as he gave us a tour of many important places in Washington, Since he was in full uniform, we were admitted to places few people get to see. He had a wonderful life, and will be truly missed, but he has left a legacy that few others have accomplished. May he Rest In Peace.

Arlene Pinkos

