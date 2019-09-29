Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2612 W. State St
Boise, ID
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2612 W. State St.
Boise, ID
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Canderan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Canderan


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Canderan Obituary
Canderan, Richard Lee, 73, of Nampa, ID died on Sept. 20, 2019 at his home. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. on October 7, 2019 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St., Boise. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now