Canderan, Richard Lee, 73, of Nampa, ID died on Sept. 20, 2019 at his home. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. on October 7, 2019 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2612 W. State St., Boise. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019