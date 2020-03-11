|
|
Richard R. "Rich" Dana
1941-2020
"After a good run of 78 years, I passed into the arms of our Lord after an 18-month battle with cancer. I sure can't imagine anyone having a better life than I've had.
Born in Boise, and a 4th generation native from the North End, we spent many hours at places like Elm Grove Park, Lowell pool, Hamburger Corner and the foothills. What a great life!
In the mid-50's and early 60's we were cruisin' downtown to Murray's, the Arctic Circle, and Howdy Pardner Drive-In's. Hot rods and early rock and roll…there was no better place to grow up. Weekends found us at the Fiesta, YWCA, Mira-Mar and Riverside ballrooms for the weekly hops.
I attended a number of Boise schools, my favorite being North Jr. High in the late 1950's. After a hitch in the Army, I attended Boise Jr. College, and Boise State University, finishing with an MBA from one of the first graduating classes.
In 1964 I married Drue Hall, the superb mother of my sons Bob and Doug. Both have been a continual source of pride to me throughout my life.
Career wise, I spent 9 years with Intermountain Gas Co. and 30 years with Trus Joist. Many great times, memories and friendships came from my affiliation with both companies.
In 1985 I was very fortunate to meet and marry the love of my life, Tammy, whom I happened to meet at my dentist's office. Shortly afterward, my work took us back east where we spent a number of years working hard and seeing the sights. She is my soulmate and best friend. I will miss her terribly.
Finally, I need to mention my beloved hiking and walking companion and best buddy – our miniature schnauzer, Nikki. Over the past 9 years and on a near daily basis, she and I have together covered over 5000 miles on the trails along the Boise Front. When it is her time she will spend eternity with Tammy and me.
I am survived by my wonderful wife Tammy, my sons Bob, Doug (Jessica) and fantastic grandson Brannon Sage. Also, my sisters Julia, Carol Lou, and brother Bob."
Rich's family would like to thank all of his friends who offered their love, friendship, and support, particularly over the last 18 months.
We would also like to thank Dr. Wilper at the VA and St. Luke's Hospice Care for their excellent care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd. in Boise.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird Street, Boise, ID 83709.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020