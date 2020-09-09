Richard Dee Fogerson

1943-2020

Richard (Rick, Ricardo, Ricky Tikki Tavi, Obedad) Dee Fogerson took flight once more, passing very early on August 4, 2020, in his home and surrounded by loved ones, at age 77.

Rick was born on January 21, 1943, in Van Nuys, California, to Amos Lloyd Fogerson and Johnnie Fern Harris. He joined his sister Donna in the world, and they welcomed younger sister Johnnie 18 years later. A blur of joy in his youth, Rick graduated from Boise High School in 1961 and served as a Captain in the US Air Force, flying missions back in 'Nam as an F4 navigator. He achieved a master's degree in business and another in chemical engineering. He was brilliant.

Rick met his wife Rose Marie O'Connor on a blind date in 1976 arranged by Donna, who worked with Rose at St. Al's. Rick and Rose formed a quick and deep bond of love and loyalty that lasted more than 40 years. In their early days, Rick rocked a ginger afro and a lime green leisure suit, sporting a goofy grin. Later, it was fancy sweats, a "dress" baseball hat and wry smile.

His sense of humor was best called cornball. Rick was a great reader, board game aficionado and frequent movie watcher. He spoke in cinematic quotes that included everything from Star Wars to Pride & Prejudice. He once famously said to Rose that he'd already "used all of his words" when asked about his day. He called water "earth juice" to encourage hydration and frequently said, "moderation in all things," to mean it was okay to have some of all life offers.

Rick was a combination of contrasts. An artist engineer, he was responsible for 90% of the paintings on the walls at home and built three airplanes. A practical romantic, he lovingly gifted faucets and other useful items. He was a frugal splurger, keeping a Nordic Track working with cardboard and glue while buying sports cars. A nostalgic purger, he periodically got rid of nearly everything but crafted a "legacy list" to provide his surviving prized possessions impartially, courtesy of an algorithm. He was an adventurous homebody who wandered the world but loved his living room.

He had nicknames for everyone. Rick leaves behind his copilot Rosie the Riveter and flight crew Julie Girl, Emmy Doodle and Lisa Bunny. The family is grateful for all who loved and cared for him in his final days. There will be a service at a future pandemic-paused point. However, it's uncertain when, and the family hopes everyone will honor Rick in all the ways that mean something to them. He will be missed forever.



