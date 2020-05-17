Richard "Dick" Meiers

1931-2020

Richard "Dick" Meiers DDS

Richard "Dick" Earl Meiers age 88, passed away April 30, 2020 at his home in Eagle Idaho. Richard was born on November 11, 1931 Armistice Day in Quenemo Kansas to Earl Meiers and Francis Caroline Robison Meiers. He came from a loving, caring family with four siblings.

Dick excelled in sports and was the first inductee into the Louisburg High School Hall of Fame. He still holds the record for most points scored in one basketball game.

Meiers was recruited by Ottawa University in Ottawa Kansas to play basketball however was a three-sport athlete playing basketball, football, and competing in track. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 1994.

Richard graduated from Ottawa University in 1953. Dick was a lady's man but the woman that won his heart was his college sweetheart Joanne Ellen Smith. They were united in marriage in 1954. Richard graduated from the University of Missouri KC dental college four years later. Upon dental school graduation, the couple moved to Boise to begin their life in Idaho.

Richard E Meiers DDS gave a lot of credit to his wife for being instrumental in starting up his dental practice. He practiced dentistry for 50 years, served on the Board of Dentistry for five years, and was anofficer for the Southwest District Dental Society.

In 1958 their son Brent Richard was born and two years later they were surprised with identical twin daughters, Myla Rae and Myra Jo. The Meiers family took advantage of all of Idaho's great outdoor opportunities. In 1966 they bought a cabin in the Payette National Forest. The cabin in Lowman was a great source of joy and escape from the city and a special place for family, friends, and memorable occasions.

Richard was a passionate bird hunter and a big game hunter his entire life. Ducks, geese, grouse, quail, partridge, pheasants, and turkeys were not safe from Dicks' shotgun. Bear, antelope, mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, and one mountain goat were not safe from Dicks' rifle either. He loved the late buck hunts and scored a great mule deer buck on his birthday one year with his

trusted horse Socks.

At the age of 50, Dick and Cecil Andrus started elk hunting. Each fall was eagerly anticipated and for 25 years they hunted the same area successfully. Elk hunting partners and best friends Dick was the packer and Cece the cook.

For six years Richard and Joanne proudly provided and transported the Boise State University Bronco horse Socks for parades and football games.

Fishing in Alaska on "The Nush" for King Salmon with family and special friends was an outstanding part of twenty plus summers.

Dick was proud of the fact that he could feed his family from his hunting, fishing, and gardening pursuits. He grew wonderful gardens and generously shared his crops including his infamous cantaloupes, honeydew, and watermelons.

Dick was involved in many environmental pursuits throughout his life. Some of Richards' most treasured memories were serving 10 years as a member of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Dick and Joanne purchased 13 acres in Eagle and built their dream home in 1986. After the house was built they had a fun house warming party, family reunion, renewed their wedding vows, and spent the rest of their lives there.

In 2012 with the passing of his wife Joanne life was challenging and a lonesome time.Fifth- grade friend Mary Ellen White "Mell" moved to Eagle and became Dicks' devoted companion. Sincere gratitude and appreciation go out to Mell for taking care of Dad these last few years especially the last 6 months making it possible for him to remain in his home.

Richard, Doc, Dick, Uncle Dick, Dad, Poppa, aka Grandpa was preceded in death by most of his friends, younger brother Hoene, older sister Mary, cherished wife of 58 years Joanne, precious granddaughter Jessie Jo, and beloved twin daughter Myra Jo. He is survived by son Brent Richard, grandson Christopher Brent Meiers, beloved twin daughter Myla Rae, good friend and son in law Will, grandson Wyatt William Naillon, grandson Terry Joseph, wife Iselda, great-grandchildren Aviyannah and Aarion Wilson, son in law Kim Metcalf, grandson Darnell James, wife Angelica Metcalf, two younger sisters Carolyn and Nancy and their children.

In his own words, my Dad wrote "Please do not grieve for me as I have lived the dream. I came from a loving caring family, was the high school athlete, the college hero in sports. Inducted into the Ottawa "Hall Of Fame," married my college sweetheart. Had a son who served his country as a soldier for twenty years, and had two beautiful daughters.I was a big fish in a small pond.

I had a Great Life."

A Celebration of Life will be set for a later date.



