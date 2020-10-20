Richard Egelston

Richard W. (Dick) Egelston
1922-2020
Richard W. (Dick) Egelston of Meridian, formerly of Boise, passed away on October 12th at his residence at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village. He was 97 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith (Hunt) Egelston, He is survived by his wife Catherine, his three children: David (and his wife Roberta) of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Eddie of Boise, and Cathy (and her husband Cheshire Mahoney) of Ashland, Oregon, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
His full obituary can be viewed online at www.bowmanfuneral.com
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Shrine Hospitals for Children or your favorite charity
