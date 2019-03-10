Richard "Croppie" Krapff

1944-2019

Richard "Croppie" Krapff, 74, of Boise passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on Sept. 15, 1944, to Althea & Walter Krapff and grew up in Ohio, Illinois. He was an athlete in high school and throughout his life. He was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. In 1973 he moved to Idaho for a job opportunity and quickly discovered the Idaho Air National Guard and became a full-time Guard member, where he served for 26 years. He served for two years in the Air Force Reserves and achieved the career level of Chief Master Sergeant.

Dick and Barb Bunner were married on June 14, 1986, and during their 32 years of marriage they followed Dick's motto of "Work Hard, Play Hard." They traveled and all over the U.S. and internationally. Dick's passion was golf, and he played regularly at The Plantation Country Club in Boise, where he was the "King of the Crew." In the year of his life, he traveled to Arizona, Florida and Mexico to play golf, vacationed in Nebraska, the Washington Coast and San Diego, attended two family weddings in the Midwest, and played his last round of golf on Roatan, Honduras, just two weeks ago.

Dick is survived by his wife Barb, his brother Pete (Sue), sister Rita Wittmer (Bob), cousin Helen Sheridan, many nieces and nephews, Barb's family, Cindy Krapff, and more friends than you can imagine. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice Piper.

Military Honors will be held on Monday, March 18, at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery, and a celebration of Dick's life will follow from 5 to 8 p.m. at the El Korah Shrine Temple at 1118 W Idaho St., Boise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Junior Golf Foundation, Attn: Plantation Pro Shop, 6515 W State St. Boise ID 83714. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019