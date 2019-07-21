Services Cremation Society of Idaho 5541 West Overland Road Boise , ID 83705 (208) 322-3590 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Richard Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Harding "Dick" Brown

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Richard "Dick" H. Brown

January 22,1935 to July 1, 2019

Dick Brown died on July 1, 2019, at the age of 84, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 27th, at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise, with military honors.

Dick was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 22, 1935, to Harold and Alice Biering Brown. His mother died when he was a baby, and at the age of 10 he came to Boise to live with his aunt and uncle, Gail and Dan Brown. He received much love in his new home and thrived under their care.

At the age of 14, Dick attended the Boy Scout National Jamboree in Washington, D.C., and was selected to be a reporter for the Idaho Statesman. He wrote articles to be published so that all in Boise could receive updates on the scouts' travels and activities.

Dick met the love of his life, Peggy Varian, in his sophomore year at Boise High School. They dated throughout high school and two years of college. After graduating from BHS in 1953, they both attended the University of Idaho. Dick married his high school sweetheart in 1955 at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this summer.

While in college, Dick became a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, developing lasting friendships, and he also joined the Army National Guard. His idol was his father-in-law, Chick Varian, and Dick became a civil engineer to follow in his footsteps. After graduation in 1960, Dick took a job at the Idaho State Highway Department, where his father-in-law had worked. He then went to work for the Air Guard, Asphalt Paving, and then the Army National Guard. He became the Facilities Engineer until 1992, when he retired as an Idaho Brigadier General. Then he returned to work for the Idaho State Transportation Department as a civil servant for five more years.

In addition to his professional dedication, Dick was a 25-year member of the Bogus Basin and National Ski Patrols. One of his greatest joys was to ski with his four children, and later many grandchildren, and to watch them develop a love for the outdoors. He was an avid football fan, and the family knew when it was football season. He especially enjoyed the years in which his sons were involved in youth sports. He also was an accomplished bowler. He was on bowling leagues for many years and was impressively difficult to beat well into his later years. Just ask his son Buzz! He also loved to golf, which he and Peggy enjoyed together, especially in their retirement years. He loved playing all card games, especially bridge and cribbage. He was a member of the Boise Kiwanis for many years and enjoyed helping with the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast in Julia Davis Park.

In 1993 Dick and Peggy purchased a condo in McCall and spent many weekends there. In 2001 they moved into a house at Spring Mountain Ranch, built by their son Dan. They became snowbirds, spending summers in McCall and winters in Green Valley, Arizona. The couple returned to Boise a few years ago to be close to their children.

Dick's greatest joy was being with his wife, Peggy. They loved to travel together to Canada and Hawaii. They enjoyed going on cruises for their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries. They enjoyed a full life together and were blessed with four wonderful children.

Two half brothers and a grandson preceded Dick in death, Robert and Arthur Lockwood and Joshua Lazelle. Dick is survived by his wife, Peggy, and his four children: Dan Brown (Connie) of McCall and their children Levi, Caleb, Megan, Austin, and Cassidy; Holly Mason (Chad) and their children Ryan, Tyler, and Cody; Kathy Lazelle and her children Shalie, Camille, Kimberly, and Holly; Buzz Brown (Nicole) and their children Conor and Sydney. They have 12 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Porter of Boise.

Interment will take place privately. Memorials may be made to the Bogus Basin Ski Patrol or St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries