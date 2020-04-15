|
|
Richard Henry Schultz
1947 - 2020
Richard Henry Schultz was born in steamy downtown Chicago on July 20, 1947 to Joe and Edna Schultz. The small family left the big city for Boise in 1948. Boise remained Dick's home--even when he was away from home--for the rest of his life.
He grew up doing boy things such as floating canals, exploring the sandstone cliffs along Bogus Basin Rd, and playing league baseball. School years included St.Mary's, Borah and Capitol. His sport was track. Running remained a passion throughout life--his form and endurance for it were excellent.
Dick was a 1970 U of I graduate and while there he added to his list of friends. He was on active duty for 4 years in his beloved Coast Guard, learning while he worked and at home in the confinement of 'coastie-boat' Midget that traveled from Newfoundland to the Pacific. He collected more friends and a love of sailing.
In 1978 Dick earned his Masters of Science in physiology at Central Washington University in Ellensburg and later served as an adjunct professor on the faculty. While there he hiked and climbed in the Cascades, learning from the best back in the day. Faded photos are never without sheers of rock and ice. Again he collected life-long friends and a love of snow, ice and rock.
Dick returned to Boise to work in BSU's Outward Bound program where he studied bears and avoided snakes. Finally he signed on with Idaho Dept of Health & Welfare's Division of Health and served until retirement. Here too he made lasting friends among his staff, governors and many legislators. His first priority was excellent service based on good decision-making and he surrounded himself with staff who were up for the task. Dick worked to bring out the best in his staff and he indeed had some of the best.
After retirement Dick went to work for his wife as a field crew member...and driver...and assistant photographer, all for free--he picked up field protocol and skills quickly and argued minimally. He had a sense of place and direction that needed no Google Earth, compass or GPS to verify. Over the years Dick also developed an eye and solid critique for art that was not his style--he identified composition and color weaknesses, offered solutions, but would never get near a paintbrush.
Born to move, Dick ran, hiked and biked in the Boise Foothills; walked miles in the Idaho desert and along southern Oregon coast beaches; and spent long days with fly-fishing buddies on the Owyhee, the South Fork of the Boise, and in the Lamar Valley among the buffalo. When he wasn't doing these, he was at the gym. His 'old guys' group (you know who you are) were as much a part of his reason to be there as was the work-out.
Dick passed away of pancreatic cancer on Good Friday April 10 leaving his wife and friend of 34 years, Pam Demo. He had no relatives but left a long list of friends who mourn his leaving.
At his request there will be no services. Instead, please donate generously to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 15, 2020