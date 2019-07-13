Richard Kensington Grapatin

1926 - 2019

Richard Kensington Grapatin, 92, of Boise, died Thursday July 4th of natural causes. Richard was born on December 18th , 1926 in Lyndhurst, NJ to Henry and Teresa Grapatin. Richard joined the Navy in 1944 serving as a Frogman in World War Two. Richard was very proud of his service in the Navy and to have served his country. In 1952 Richard met and married the love of his life, Florence. Together they raised three children. Robert Slee, Scott Grapatin and Kelli Grapatin (Nydegger). Richard was a family man. He always wanted his children to be happy and healthy. Richard liked hunting and fishing. He would spend many days driving looking for good hunting spots then always stopping in some small town for lunch at a new restaurant he'd never eaten at. Richard had a wonderful sense of humor and used it every chance he could get. He will be missed. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Teresa Grapatin; sister Dorothy Connor, brother Henry Grapatin, his wife Florence and step son Robert Slee. Richard is survived by son Scott (Julie) Grapatin; daughter Kelli (Craig) Nydegger; grandchildren Brook, Tracy, Jeramy, Joshua, Rylee, Kristy, Ed and Jason; and 12 great grandchildren. A ceremony will be held at the VA Cemetery on Friday July 19th at 10:00 a. m. Directions can be found at veterans.idaho.gov/ cemetary. Remembrances may be left at www.cremationsocietyidaho.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 13, 2019