Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 N. Midland BLVD
Nampa, ID
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Nampa 9th Ward Chapel
3904 E. Greenhurst Rd
Nampa, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Nampa 9th Ward Chapel
3904 E. Greenhurst Rd
Nampa, ID
Richard Lee McRoberts


1951 - 2019
Richard Lee McRoberts Obituary
Richard Lee McRoberts
Richard Lee McRoberts, 68, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Richard was born July 6, 1951 in Detroit Michigan to Allyn and Rose McRoberts. He is survived by his wife: Mary Ann McRoberts of Nampa, Sister: Sharon Paris of Rupert, and children: Tammy Church, Sandy Reyes, Michael McRoberts, Danny McRoberts, Christine Peppley, Ron McRoberts, Dana Jameson and Jessie McRoberts.
Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Nampa 9th Ward Chapel 3904 E. Greenhurst Rd, Nampa. A viewing will be held at Zeyer Funeral Chapel 83 N. Midland BLVD, Nampa on Friday, Aug. 9 from 8-9pm and also at the church from 12-12:45pm on Saturday prior to the service. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. To read the full obituary go to ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019
