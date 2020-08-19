1/1
Richard Leroy Miller
1937 - 2020
Richard Leroy Miller
1937 ~ 2020
Richard Leroy Miller was born to Charles W. Miller and Hilma Johnson Miller on December 31, 1937 in Nampa, Idaho. He passed away on August 10, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. When he was about six years old the family moved to a farm in Melba, Idaho, where "Dick" went to school and where he enjoyed sports and helped on the family farm. He graduated from Melba High School and immediately went to work as a telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad, a job he enjoyed for 12 years. In 1971, Richard graduated from Boise State College with a degree in accounting and went to work for the legislative auditor's office, where he was employed for nearly 30 years.
In 1963, he married Sharon Solders and together they had two children, Pamela and Larry. Richard was a devoted family man and a good provider. The family enjoyed many trips, camping, and spending time at their cabin in McCall. Richard loved working in the yard and garden and enjoyed building things. He was a long-time member of Whitney United Methodist Church, and a proud member of the Methodist Men's Group. He also was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Pam (Tim) Kruck; son, Larry (Karin) Miller; five grandchildren, Cody (Laura) Kruck, Sarah Kruck, Brayden Miller, Micah Miller, and Mackenzie Miller; sister, Barbara McDorman; brothers, Robert Miller and Jerry Miller; and his very special friend, Jack Brozovich. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles W. Miller.
We deeply appreciate the loving care given to Richard by First Choice Hospice and the staff at Grace Memory Care on State Street.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian, Idaho.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens i
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
