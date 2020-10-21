Richard "Dick" McFarland
1946 ~ 2020
On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Richard 'Dick' McFarland, 74, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully in Meridian, Idaho.
Dick was born on April 15, 1946, in Boise, Idaho, to Max and Carole (Moody) McFarland. Max died when Dick was six years old. From that time on, Dick understood the importance of family and dedicated his life to it.
When his mom founded the Hungry Onion drive-in in Meridian, Dick and his brother Jim could be found helping their mom with the day-to-day operations and studying in the back room. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1964. Dick attended Boise Junior College for two years before transferring to the University of Idaho to complete a B.S. in Accounting in 1969.
Dick fell head-over-heels in love in 1970. Driving his cute cherry red Mustang and donning his recreation baseball uniform, Dick became a regular visitor at Regie Chipman's house, not knowing that sometimes Regie's little sister Bunny was hiding in the bushes taking his picture. Dick and Regie were married in 1971. The honeymoon continued for nearly 50 years.
Dick started having heart problems about 23 years ago. He always bounced back. Yet, he and Regie were very aware they were living on borrowed time, so they packed a lot of fun into the past 20 years. Whether it was taking their kids to Europe, spending time with Chuck and Kathy Turner, or going on road trips, cruises, and weekends in Cascade with Phil and Linda Aldape, they loved spending time together. Regie will always be thankful they took a final cruise in February 2020.
An incredibly loving and dedicated dad, he started teaching his daughter, Jenny, about baseball and football from the moment she was born and continued until the day he died. Whether they were standing in front of the radio "watching" the Vandals or hanging out in Portland, wherever Dick was, Jenny wasn't far behind.
Dick enjoyed spending quality time with his son, AJ. One of AJ's favorite memories is from the family trip to Europe in 2017—walking from Tower Bridge to the Anchor Pub, one of the oldest pubs in London, sitting along the Thames, drinking a beer, watching the boats go by and solving the world's problems.
Dick was accomplished in finance and could be found "working numbers" well after his retirement. Dick worked for 35 years at the Idaho State Tax Commission, ultimately serving as Tax Audit Bureau Chief.
Dick was also very active in the Masons, Scottish Rite, Shriners, and Royal Order of Jesters. Dick was a Master Mason for 34 years at Meridian Lodge #47. He became a member of Boise Valley Scottish Rite in 1987. He received (KCCH) Knight Commander Court of Honor in 2019. He served as Financial Advisor for the Secretary of the Boise Valley Scottish Rite. Dick became a member of El Korah Shrine on May 15, 1987, eventually becoming Potentate of El Korah in 2002. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Patient Transportation and Preservation Trust, President of the Widows and Orphans Fund, Financial Advisor and Co-Director of The Pacific Northwest Shrine Association Summer Conventions in 2008 and 2014. Dick so enjoyed all of the wonderful friends he made throughout his involvement in the Masonic orders. He especially loved his Wednesday golf and lunch group, the WIMPS.
Dick is survived by his wife, Regie; his daughter, Jenny; his son, AJ; sons-in-law Jon Stouffer and Sam Gunn; his brother, Jim, and his wife Noelia; his sister-in-law Bunny and her husband, Jeff; nieces Ashley and Shea-Marie; and nephews Taylor and K.C. He is preceded in death by his father, Max, and mother, Carole.
The family would like to thank the St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit for their efforts and dedication.
Due to COVID-19, the family is holding a private Masonic funeral service. A celebration of life will be held after the restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, and in his honor and memory, please send donations to:
El Korah Shrine Temple, RE: Dick McFarland, 1118 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702. Please note on your donation: In Memory of Dick McFarland, for the kids at Salt Lake Shriner's Hospital.
