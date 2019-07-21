Richard Steve Mower

1946 - 2019

Richard Steve Mower, 73, of Boise, Idaho, returned home to a Loving Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of July 18, 2019. He left this mortal coil peacefully in his sleep.

Rich was born February 8, 1946. He was the third child of Roy and Fannie Mower of Albany, California. He was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of nine. Since then, he has been a stalwart and devout member until the time of his passing. He served an honorable full-time mission in what was then the "Western States" mission.

After returning home, he attended BYU in Provo and graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice, which benefitted him greatly throughout his career. It was there he met his first wife, Cathy Carter. Together, they had four children: David (Jennifer), Valerie (Carl), James (), and Jeffery ().

In 1991, Rich met and married current wife Lynn Barrett in Boise, Idaho, where he lived until his passing. They did not have any children together, but Rich became a loving stepfather to Lynn's children, Kimberly and Joshua Lee.

Throughout his life, Rich cared for the wellbeing of others. He served in various assignments at church and was always the first to volunteer for projects when the need arose. He cared for those around him and always helped others in need. It was Rich's goal to get people to laugh, and he always had a joke or riddle ready for any occasion. By far, his favorite joke to tell was: "Does England have a Fourth of July?" If anyone responded in the negative, he would reply, "You mean to tell me that they have a first, second, third, and then fifth of July?"

In his free time, Richard loved collecting stamps and rare US coins. While these hobbies were enjoyable to him, Rich's pride and joy was working on his 1933 Chevy. He would always find time to either make an adjustment or replace a part, all in the hopes of getting it back to its former hot rod glory.

Rich Mower is survived by his wife, Lynn, his four children, his two stepchildren, two nieces, one nephew, and many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Russ, and his sister Beverly.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11:00am, at the LDS chapel located at 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise. A viewing will take place at the same location prior to the service at 10:00am.

Richard will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery the following day, July 25, at 1:00pm.

Richard's life was full of service, charity, and fidelity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019