Richard "Buddy" Bock
1938 - 2020
Richard ("Buddy") Murray Bock was born in Boise, Idaho on November 23, 1938 and passed away February 15, 2020 at the age of 81 in Boise.
He is survived by two children; Rex Anne Miller and Marshall Bock; sisters Joanne Floyd, Boise, Idaho; Sharon Newman, Boise, Idaho; two granddaughters. Richard was predeceased by his father Richard Alfred Bock and mother Catherine Secord (Carson) Bock.
Richard graduated from Boise High school in 1958. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served for 6 years. During this time, he began working for the Idaho State Transportation Department where he remained employed until his retirement in 1998.
From a young age, he was an avid waterfowl, upland bird and big game hunter. Throughout every hunting season from a young age, Richard could be found on a river, hunting ducks; in the desert/mountains hunting big game; in the farmland hunting pheasants and quail or in a beet field hunting Canada Geese. During his hunting pursuits, he could almost always be found with his long-time friends; Gayle Sewell, Jim and Howard Cobler.
In 1984, he started his love affair with hunting wild sheep. Over the next 25 years, he hunted sheep from Mexico to Alaska and was able to complete the North American Grand Slam (Dall, Stone, desert bighorn and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep).
No services will be held. Inurnment will be at Morris Hill Cemetery
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020