Richard Murtland

March 14, 1938 - May 22, 2019

Richard Murtland 81, Nampa, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at a Boise care facility.

Richard was born in Newark, N.J. March 14, 1938 to Robert and Pearl Feinberg Murtland. He developed a love for cars and their restoration as a young teenager and continued this throughout his life with the completion of his 1945 Chevy pickup that he and his good friend Terry Anderson rebuilt ground-up together. Rich married Elizabeth Kopp on Sept 11, 1965 and they had two children: a daughter Stacy and a son Brian. Shortly after the children were born Rich moved his family to California where their lives were forever changed as they gave their hearts to Jesus at the Garden Grove Church of the Nazarene in California. Bible College followed and pastoral ministry before moving to Nampa to pursue further education. Rich and Liz were instrumental in the formation of Hands of Hope NW and gave many years of leadership to the organization as well as service at College Church and Karcher Church of the Nazarene. Rich's heart was missions and he served on several work and witness trips around the world. He also led the "Karcher Krew" on work projects around the church and grounds. Son, Brian preceded Rich in death by only 10 days. They had found a love of birding and bird photography which they shared together these last years. Rich spent many years doing finish carpentry and restoring antique furniture.

Rich is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Liz) of 53 years, daughter Stacy and 5 grandchildren; Dr. Mark Ostyn, Richmond, VA; Caleb and Hannah Clark, Boise, ID; Esther and Elijah Thomas, Folsom, Ca. and a sister, Connie Bassett of New Jersey.

A Celebration of Life Service for Rich will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Karcher Church of the Nazarene, 2515 W Karcher Road, Nampa at 3 p.m. with military honors by personnel from the Mt. Home Air Force Base.

Memorials may be made to Hands of Hope NW 1201 S Powerline Rd, Nampa, ID 83686.

