Richard Oliver Dahlgren, Jr.
1937 - 2019
Richard (Dick) Oliver Dahlgren, Jr. (81) died on July 9, 2019, of heart failure surrounded by family at home in Boise. Dick was born on October 17, 1937, in Los Angeles. The only son of Leatha Lorraine Perkins Dahlgren and Richard O. Dahlgren, Sr. He attended schools in Fullerton, CA and San Jose State University.
As an artist, writer, realtor, conservationist, firefighter, ski patroller, Dick's accomplishments are far reaching. He touched many with his activism and ability to tell those stories with passion. Dick's 30 years in Mammoth Lakes, CA included being in the first group of professional ski patrollers at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. He discovered fish in Rush Creek which inspired an environmental battle against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over its illegal dewatering. Waters in several Eastern Sierra streams now reach all the way to Mono Lake. His legendary fishing lead him to found the Mammoth Flyrodders and explore many remote rivers throughout the west. After moving to Ketchum, Idaho, in 1989, he continued environmental stewardship with efforts to save endangered salmon species. He retiried from a real estate career and became a published writer as well as continued his lifelong art pursuits. Respected for Kaleidoscope Rock 'n' Roll posters, pen and ink drawings, occasional watercolors, his final paintings were oils. His home and studio for the last 25 years is on the banks of the Big Lost River.
Family, friends, mentees will miss Dick and his tremendous spirit. He often appeared larger than life with his hearty laugh, big heart, and his passion for adventure.
He is survived by his wife Julie Slocum Dahlgren (Mackay, ID and Boise, ID), son Erik Hans Dahlgren (Hollywood, CA), daughter Heidi Dahlgren Lane (Park City, UT), daughter Tess Elvira Dahlgren (Salt Lake City) and two grandchildren, Bridget Jean and Gretchen Dahlgren Lane (Park City, UT).
Dick's family will be holding a celebration of his life at Bar4D Ranch on the Big Lost River on August 11, 2019, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a favorite organization that supports fisheries and clean water.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 30, 2019