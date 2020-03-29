|
Richard Randall Norell
5/4/1951 ~ 3/10/2020
Richard Randall (Randy) Norell, 68 yrs of age, passed away on March 10, following an extended illness. Randy was born May 4, 1951 to Richard C. (Dick) Norell and Donna D Norell (Bryant). Randy was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing and hiking from mountain lake to mountain lake. He spent many a summer exploring the mountains surrounding his beloved family ranch in Yellow Pine, ID. Randy graduated from Boise State University with a BS degree in Geology. He worked for a variety of mining companies that lead him from Idaho to Montana. In 1992 Randy returned to the Boise area where he went to work for Spidell and Associates doing air quality testing. He worked up until 2012 when health issues forced him to retire. Randy was a quiet soul, who never complained unless politics were involved. He loved science and technology. He had a great little chuckle that always made you smile. He is survived by his sister Teri Norell and brother in-law Chuck Roth; Stepmother Donna Norell; Stepbrothers Barry Curry (Bernadette), Mike Curry (Carolynn), Brent Curry (Rhonda), Jeff Curry (Jennifer); Stepsister Jill (Tom) and his lifelong friend Cam Houlgate (Mary). Over the past eight years, Randy lived at Paramount Parks Assisted Living. Where his quality of life was greatly enhanced by all those who surrounded him. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date at his beloved family's property, the Bryant Ranch, in Yellow Pine. Memorials in his name can be made at .
