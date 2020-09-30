1/1
Richard William Ennis
1934 - 2020
Dick passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by his family, due to complications from a stroke he survived in April 2018.
He was born in Spokane, WA to Richard Cecil and Bernadette Ann Ennis. When he was 2 months old they moved to Boise, ID. He attended St. Joseph's School through 8th grade and graduated from Boise High in 1952. He attended Boise Junior College and then graduated from Idaho State in Pocatello, ID in 1956.
In 1954 Dick married Mary Lou Edner at St. Mary's church in Boise. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years and his 6 children; Rick (Lori), Jim, Tom (Jill), Cathy, David, and Jeff (Karol), and 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his brother John (Mary) of Sagle, ID, and cousin Sharon (John) of Bellingham, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.
He loved to take his family on fishing trips to Grandjean. He also loved playing golf, skiing and summers in McCall, ID with family. He gave his family a lot of happy and wonderful memories.
He was an active Rotarian and a founding member of Boise Southwest Rotary Club. He also served on the Boise Week Music board.
In 1946 Dick's father and uncle started a furniture business at 23rd and Fairview where the original store still stands. He took over the business in the late 1960's. Dick grew and expanded the business with the help of his family and many dedicated employees. Over the years he opened stores in Idaho, Washington and Nevada. He is held in high regard in the furniture industry.
The family would like to especially thank "i Calms" Caregiving and "Doctor's Choice" Hospice for their help and care. Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to your favorite local charity.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
