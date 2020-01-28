|
|
Richard Ledru Williams "Dick" passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Dick was a true gentleman, a devoted husband, father, and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Dick was born June 6, 1926 in Caldwell, Idaho to Ledru and Alta Nicholson Williams. Dick attended public schools in Caldwell, graduating in May 1944 from Caldwell High School. He was active in Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout), sports (tennis and basketball), and music, singing tenor in the school and church choirs and playing trumpet in a variety of bands. Summers were spent in McCall at the family lakefront cabin in Lucks Point on Payette Lake, a place that became beloved to all the family.
Dick's 18th birthday was on D Day, so he was called up into the Army by August 1944. He went through basic training at Camp Roberts in California. His unit was called into the Battle of the Bulge in December; however, Dick stayed at Camp Roberts as Teaching Cadre for incoming recruits. He served there until the war ended. He finished his WW II service as part of the Occupation forces in Japan.
Dick returned to Caldwell and attended the College of Idaho where he was active in biology field trips and the College Pep Band. During his sophomore year, he joined the 25th Army National Guard Band, again playing trumpet and singing. At the college, he met Rita Anne Sedlmayer, also from Caldwell. They were married in July 1950 just after they both graduated. In September 1950, the 25th Army Band was called into active service as part of the Korean Conflict.
After 19 months in Colorado and New Jersey with the National Guard and a year at Stanford University, where Dick obtained a physical therapy certificate, they settled in Boise, Idaho, and raised three children, Rick, Ron and Diane. In 1953, Dick started work for the Idaho Elks Rehabilitation Hospital. He spent a 35-year career there, working initially as a physical therapist, and taking on leadership roles, eventually serving more than 20 years as administrator of the hospital.
Dick was honored in 1983 as a Distinguished Citizen by the Idaho Statesman for his active volunteer work in the Boise community serving on the Governor's Committee on Employment of the Handicapped, and the Mountain States Tumor Institute's Clinical Pastoral Education Center. He was a member of the Capital Kiwanis Club and served on the boards of Blue Cross, United Cerebral Palsy of Idaho and the Idaho Chapter of the . He was also very active with the Boise Elks Lodge, serving as their Exalted Ruler in 1969. In his later years, he became active in the Shriners and enjoyed playing trumpet in the Shrine Band.
Dick had a long and active retirement, playing tennis into his mid-70s, and playing trumpet with the Shrine Band and the Caldwell Centennial Band from 1990 until 2019. Dick and Rita were married for 64 years, spending summers camping with the family throughout Idaho, or at the family cabin on the lake at McCall. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling to Europe, Costa Rica, and Hawaii with family and friends. They also attended the Boise Philharmonic and the Sun Valley Jazz Festival for many years and were founding members of the Idaho Jazz Society. They were also active at St John's Catholic Church, where they sang together in the choir for 35 years. Rita passed away in June 2015.
A year later, Dick found the second great love of his life, Anona DeWinter, whom he had known since his college days. Right before Christmas 2018, they married. In their three years together, they traveled to Europe, New York, California, and Oregon and spent every summer in McCall, a place special to both of them, sharing time with friends and music evenings at the Mill. It was beautiful to see how brightly their love shined for each other in those three short years.
Dick's legacy remains alive in his family and through the many things he taught us – love of family, respect for each other, and a love and care for our Idaho home. The beautiful Idaho mountains, rivers, and Payette Lake were a source of joy and rejuvenation to him (and all of our family) for his entire life. Some of our fondest memories of Dad were the family times we spent at the Payette lake cabin, with morning huckleberry pancakes from the woodburning stove, doing the many cabin chores, splitting firewood, and him teaching us outdoor skills. Work was followed by long afternoons on the lake, swimming, boating, and canoeing with a late evening barbecue and sunset beach campfire.
He is survived by his wife, Anona DeWinter; his three children: Rick Williams (Shauna), Ron Williams (Sara), and Diane Matthews (John); five grandchildren: Jake Matthews (Gabreal), Jessica Harris (Jason), Alec Williams, Ben Williams (Michelle), Chris Williams, and five great grandchildren: Dalynn, Kohen, Kolton, Oliver, and Tucker.
Dick was given exceptional and loving care in his last month by his wife Anona, Dr. Eric Maier, Dr. Steve Writer, and the staff at Touchmark Meadow Lake Assisted Care and Keystone Hospice.
A Vigil service will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 29th in the Chapel at St. John's the Evangelist, 807 N. 8th St. in Boise. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30th in the Sanctuary. A Committal service with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Dick's family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dick can be given to The College of Idaho, El Korah Shrine, the Idaho Jazz Education Endowment, the Caldwell Centennial Band, or to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 28, 2020