Rick Dean Hunt, of Boise, passed away in the early morning of June 8th, 2019.

Rick was born in Boise, Idaho to Glenna & George Blackmer on January 20th, 1951 and lived the majority of his life in the Treasure Valley, specifically as a Boise Bench resident. George passed away when Rick was three years old and he was later adopted by Glenna's husband, Elmer Hunt.

Rick was a proud Borah High School graduate (class of 1969) and attended Boise State University, majoring in English studies which would be the foundation for many of his future endeavors. On November 19, 1976, Rick married Sherry Grzesiow, who would be the love of his life for 42 years. Rick and Sherry had three children together, Daniel, Robert and Sara; who all married to expand the family with two more daughters and a son, Cathie, Jeanette and Will. Cathie and Dan also provided two great-grandchildren, Derick & Maddison.

Rick caught the acting bug early and was a regular on the Boise theatre scene for many years. He was seen on stage at Boise Little Theatre and was an integral part of the start of Stagecoach Theatre. The countless productions he was in would showcase the vast talent Rick had. He was the first one to admit that comedy (provided you had the right timing!), was always more of a challenge than a dramatic role.

Rick was an accomplished writer and painter, even recently having a poem published. His writings stashed throughout the house in various notebooks will provide endless laughs and smiles for years to come. If you knew Rick, you appreciated his unusual sense of humor, which he passed on to all of his children. He was never one to leave "

Rick enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, watching sports when he wasn't on stage; mostly the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.

Rick leaves behind his immediate family, his mother, Glenna Hunt, four siblings, Michelle Nelson, DeAnna (Monty) Nash, Lissa (Mike) Wolf and Ed (Dani) Hunt and countless friends. Preceded in death by his father George Blackmer and stepfather Elmer Hunt.

Rick's family will not be having an immediate service; there will be a celebration of life held later this summer and details will be provided by the family at a later date. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 11, 2019