Rickey L. Pharis

1957 - 2019

Rick L Pharis passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday afternoon April 8, 2019. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at 2:00PM, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

Rick was born December 23, 1957 in Blackfoot, to Thomas and Laura Pharis. Rick was an avid outdoors-man throughout his life and loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Especially the trips he was able to take with his brothers and nephews.

Rick attended Firth High School and graduated from Dubois High School in 1976. Rick then worked several jobs before starting work with Idaho Power where he worked for 32 years and was still employed there. Rick enjoyed his time working with Idaho Power and the many friends that he made while working there many that he referred to as his extended family.

Rick married Debi Burton in Hagerman, on July 31, 1994 and spent their time together living in Bliss, Wendell and settling in Mountain Home.

Rick was a very kind hearted and giving husband, brother, dad and grandpa always willing to sit and listen and give the best advice you could get.

Rick is survived by his wife Debi and their 6 children Shane and wife Adrienne, Cory, Blake and wife Sagan, Sherrie, Tracy and Danny, Brian and Alisha, 13 grandchildren Vivian, Stella, Dorthy, Phobe, Bentleigh, Bjorn, Kaylee, Zack, Connor, Tasha, Garrett, Brittany and Taylor, 3 great-grandchildren Brayden, Adalyn and Braxton. He is also survived by his sisters Linda and Janice and husband Blaine and his brothers Todd, Blaine and wife Sue Pharis. Rick was preceded in death by his dad, Thomas Pharis in 1981, and his mother Laura Pharis in 2002.