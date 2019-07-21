Home

Rick (Charles R.) Peterson


1951 - 2019
Rick (Charles R.) Peterson, born on Dec. 9, 1951 in Tucson, AZ. Joined his brother Mike whom he was very fond of, his mother Anna Ruth, father Robert Noth and son Michael J. Uttecht on July 2, 2019.
Rick graduated from Borah High in 1969. He worked in all phases of construction, building new and repairing ships and boats. He also worked in the Gas & Oil Industry as a fabricator and welder. Rick worked for many years as a Certified Welding Inspector before he retired and moved to Florida.
Rick is survived by his wife JoAnne, sister Barbara, brother John and sister-in law Patty. Children and Step Children (whom he considered his own), Mackenzie Carter, Coralie Uttecht, Darien Uttecht, Kurt Uttecht, Charles R. Peterson Jr. and Katy Peterson. Grandchildren, Dalton Uttecht, Shankell Mack, McKenna Gould, Kianna Uttecht, Carter Uttecht, Seyler Gould, Eben Peterson and Josephine Carter. Rick also leaves behind several nephews and nieces.
No memorial Service will be held per Rick's wishes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019
