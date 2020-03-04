|
Ricky J. Knight
5/7/1993 - 2/22/2020
Richard (Ricky) James Knight (26), of Nampa, passed away on February 22 2020 in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial will be 1:00pm Thursday March 5th at The VFW, 8931 W Ardene St, Boise, ID 83709
Ricky was born at Saint Lukes Hospital to Rick Knight and Monell Knight on May 7th 1993. He attended Nampa High School where he took an interest in the automotive tech classes.
Ricky was predeceased by his grandparents Chris and Lynda Knight and his grandpa Robert Wamelen. He is survived by his Daughter Syrea, his sisters Jordan and Shelby, his brothers Levi, Codi, and Nate. His Dad Rick and mamma Dawn and his mother Monell. His Nieces Alexia and Vallerie, and his grandparents Earl and Hazel Murphy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Knight, Earl Murphy, Sean Packer, Nate Rogers, Levi Packer, Codi Race, Tim Pendergraph, and Richard Shirley.
The family of Ricky Knight wishes to ask for donations to be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, at afsp.org
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020