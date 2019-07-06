Ricky (Rick) Lyle Kittrell

Born in Ventura, CA on March 22, 1947, Rick passed away due to complications of dementia on June 07, 2019.

Rick is survived by his wife, Karen; his beloved son, Austin, and his wife Shana and granddaughters, Ava and Alexa of Boise, ID; daughter, Angela Chesser and granddaughter, Lily of Oxnard, CA; stepson Paul Chesser and granddaughter Cali of Ojai, CA. Surviving family members also include his cousins, Jeanette Keith, Hanford, CA and Sharon Cloonan, Solvang, CA. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Queenie Kittrell. As a lifelong resident of Ventura, he will also be missed by his many friends, his "sandbox buddies," Benchwarmer teammates and golfing partners.

Rick was a 1965 graduate of Ventura High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After completing his military service, Rick traveled around the Western United States. His working years were spent as plumber. He retired early to pursue his passions for golf, fishing and travel. One of his favorite places was Idaho and Rick spent some of his happiest moments there with his family. He enjoyed his luncheon dates with Shana and golfing with Austin. He chased a hole in one all the years he played golf. For sure you will get one on the big golf course in the sky!

We will miss your baby blue eyes and warm smile. Rick continued to flash that big smile even during his illness. You will be forever in our hearts.

Celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 3 from 2:00 to 6:00 at the family home. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 6, 2019