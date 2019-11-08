Home

1930 - 2019
Rita Fern Lee (Cushing) peacefully passed away at home on November 6th, 2019. Born in Earlsboro, Oklahoma to Clyde and Madge Cushing on July 13th, 1930, Rita was the youngest of three children. On December 25th, 1948, Rita married the love of her life Monroe (Jack) Lee and they shared 54 years of marriage together. Together, they had five wonderful children who were their lives. Rita was a compassionate woman who kept her family and her relationship with God at the center of her life. She was classy and sassy, but humble and kind-hearted. Rita loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything and was nurturing to them as they navigated through their different ventures. There was not a woman with more love in her heart for others. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Madge Cushing, her brothers Charles and Arthur Cushing, her husband Monroe (Jack) Lee, and her children Mark Lee and Debbie Barinaga. She is survived by her children Jerry Lee, Belinda Critchlow (Harvey), Lori Lee, Karen Lee (Dave) and her son-in-law Vince who had a special relationship with Rita as he was her caregiver. Rita is survived by her six grandchildren, Mindy Critchlow, Richard Critchlow (Pamela), Jamie Lee, Matthew Lee, Nicholas Travers, and Amanda Travers, great grandchildren Baylee Critchlow, Marcus Lee, Jackson Lee, Camille (Hazen), Jordyn, and Logan and great great grandchildren John and Teagan. A viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Services will be held at the church Rita called home- Eldorado Church of Christ located at 2000 N Eldorado St, Boise, ID 83704 on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm with graveside services immediately following at Morris Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made on behalf of Rita to Camp Ivydale c/o Eldorado Church of Christ located at 2000 N Eldorado St, Boise, ID 83704 or to a . We love you Mom and Grannie, you will be missed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 8, 2019
