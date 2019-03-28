Rita Wennstrom

Rita Wennstrom, age 69, passed peacefully in her home with her husband by her side, on March 25, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.

Rita was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 8, 1949. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1967. A few years later, she moved to Boise where she met her husband of 46 years, Frank Wennstrom. They moved to California for two years where their daughter Karen was born. They returned to Boise to be closer to family. Rita worked as a tailor for 28 years, 22 of which were with Roper's Men's Clothing until their doors closed in 1999.

Rita was known for designing and sewing dolls and sock monkeys with unique handmade clothing. She also enjoyed drawing, painting, ceramics, and playing her piano. She loved to travel with family and enjoyed Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Alaska and other places across the U.S. Rita was a member of the Cathedral of the Rockies Amity Campus Choir and sang in a quartet.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Mildred Heston and her brother Reed Heston. She is survived by husband Frank Wennstrom, daughter Karen Yarborough and husband Lev, twin sister Ruth Peed and husband Bill, sisters Charlotte Moore and Charlene Deveraux, sister-in-law Linda Heston, brother-in-law John Wennstrom, sister-in-law Janie Clapp and husband Vic, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Services will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11 am at the Amity Campus of the Cathedral of the Rockies, 4464 S. Maple Grove Rd. Boise, followed by a reception. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019