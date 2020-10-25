Robert Allen Knott

May 18,1942-Oct. 3, 2020

Robert (Bob) Allen Knott, 78, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at home with his wife and family by his side.

He attended Vale High School in Oregon, where he won state championship in wrestling. He joined the Navy right after graduation. During his four-year service, he made some great friendships and traveled extensively, even attending the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. His time spent in the Navy easily became one of his proudest moments.

However, his top moment was marrying his soulmate, Trina Branstetter, in 1986. They shared many happy years together filled with trips to the Oregon Coast and tinkering around at home. He enjoyed working in the garden, and every year made homemade grape juice from his prized vines. His daughter Michelle always looked forward to the jars she would get sent home with when she visited.

Bob loved the outdoors. He took annual hunting and fishing trips, but often cut the trips short to come home to his wife. He also loved taking his family camping and cooking them his infamous beer pancakes. Camping was particularly memorable for his son Josh since it was the first time he was ever tied to a tree. He quickly learned to never throw pine needles into a fire that was heating up a pot of water for Bob's coffee (wink).

Bob was an extremely hard worker. He poured concrete for more than 35 years. He did jobs all over, but especially enjoyed the work he did for Roger Fairchild at the vinegar plant in Fruitland, as Roger became one of Bob's closest friends.

Bob loved to bake. Cinnamon rolls and fudge were his specialties. And as talented as his hands were at creating these treats, don't ever ask him to frost a cake. His son-in-law Josh still laughs at the time Bob attempted to frost a birthday cake that resulted in a massacre. The more he tried to fix it, the sadder it looked.

These memories and so many more will keep this amazing husband and father alive in his family's hearts.

Bob is survived by his wife, Trina Knott; his children Michelle (Josh) Jenkins, Josh (Steph) Sugai, Marilyn Knott (Peter Kowalski), Carolyn (Patrick) Klitch, Dave, and Rob (Tracy); as well as his six siblings; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "Papa Bob" to Anthony, Tyson and Troy.

Services were handled by Shaffer-Jensen in Payette. Special thanks to Mark Reed (Shaffer-Jensen), Treasure Valley Hospice, and all the love and support from family and friends.



