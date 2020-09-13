Robert Allen Parsons
August 11, 1929 to August 30, 2020
Longtime Boise resident Robert Allen Parsons, 91, loving father and husband, grandfather, brother and Korean veteran, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Emerson House Memory Care from natural causes due to complications from dementia. Robert was born on August 11,1929 in Nampa, Idaho, to Gardner and Julia Parsons. Soon after his birth, the family moved to Boise, where he attended elementary school, North Junior High and Boise High School. Robert exhibited a spirited soul at a young age, which he shared with his friends and his pets— a one-legged chicken and his faithful dog Nicky. During high school he was active in ROTC and band, in which he played the French horn. His horn had a conspicuous dent in it which, as the story went, was sustained during an encounter with the head of a rival Nampa High band member following a very competitive football game. An avid skier, he and several high school friends cross-county skied from Bogus Basin down to his home in the North End one afternoon, a feat that warranted a story in the Idaho Statesman. After he graduated from Boise High, Robert briefly attended Boise Junior College before transferring to Idaho State University to pursue a degree in pharmacy, and, much to his parents' chagrin, a "minor" in Pinochle. During his senior year in 1951, he met Mary Louise Vaughn at the neighborhood sweet shoppe, Robert graduated and the two were married six months later. Shortly after their marriage Robert enlisted in the Army and the couple moved to Texas for his training at Fort Sam Houston. Upon completion of his training he was commissioned as a second lieutenant, and served overseas in Korea in a MASH unit at the close of the war. During his tenure in Korea, Robert was promoted to First Lieutenant. Following his return to the states and discharge from the Army, Robert and Mary spent several years in LaGrande, Oregon and Clarkston, Washington. The couple made their way back to Boise in 1957 to put down roots and raise their family. It had long been Robert's dream to have his own drugstore, and his dream came to fruition when he purchased Call's Drug on State Street in the mid-sixties. The "little store," as he called it, became Par Drug and it was a family venture, with his children clerking and tending the soda fountain, his wife managing the accounts and billing, and Robert serving customers at the pharmacy counter. The business flourished and within a few years it was time to expand. In 1971 Robert partnered with nearby State Farm agent and fellow church member, Ron Jennings, to build State Street Center at the intersection of 31st. and State Street. The move tripled the space of the drug store and the business continued to thrive. Robert truly loved his profession and his customers, and he worked six days a week to serve them. On occasion, he would call home to say he'd be a few minutes late for dinner as he was making a prescription delivery to a sick customer or making them a quick dinner of scrambled eggs and toast. After his long work week, Sundays were devoted to family, and included church services and frequent day trips to Idaho City or McCall. Summer vacations were most always spent on the Oregon Coast, and the family fell in love with the area around Yachats. Robert had a wonderful sense of vision and possibility, and in the mid-70's he pictured a summer home on a blackberry-covered lot overlooking sparkling ocean waters and a pristine beach. That home was built in 1986 and has provided wonderful family memories of love and laughter ever since. Robert formally "retired" in the late 1980's, but continued doing relief pharmacy work in Boise and the Newport, Oregon area until he was in his late 70's. When he wasn't behind a pharmacy counter, Robert enjoyed flowers and gardening, reading, dogs and trips to Mexico, Hawaii and the Virgin Islands with his wife. Here's to a life well-lived. We will miss the playful twinkle in your eyes, your laughter and joyful smile, and your comforting touch. We will miss you, but you will always be remembered and remain alive in our hearts.
Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years; his children Rob Parsons and Julie Harris (Buckner), both of Boise; grandsons Cameron Long and Brock Harris; step-grandchildren Buck Harris and Katie Harris and several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the skilled and caring staffs at Grace Memory Care and the Emerson House, Dr. Mary Nagle and the devoted team of caregivers from Keystone Hospice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date on the Oregon Coast. Contributions may be made to the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy (https://isu.edu/pharmacy/
), 921 South 8th Avenue, Stop 8288, Pocatello, ID 83209-8288.