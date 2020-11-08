Robert Andrew Olson

Robert Andrew Olson, 73, a resident of the Beaverton community, passed away on September 4, 2020 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center.

Bob was born on April 11, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to Forest and Mary (Hannah) Olson. He was the youngest of four children. He was raised in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from East High School with the Class of 1965. Bob was planning to go to Drake University, however due to the Vietnam War, he joined the Air Force after graduation and served his country for four years.

Bob was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base, in Idaho, as a member of the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) squadron. While serving he was stationed in South Korea, and did work in Vietnam. He met his first wife, Susan Hartzell, in Boise, Idaho while in the military. Together they had a son, Jon Olson. They divorced in 1975.

Bob met his subsequent wife, Kirsten Morris, through work and they married on Valentine's Day in 1976. Bob's career took them to Oregon where he worked for McCall Oil Company and then Albina Fuel for over thirty years until retiring in September, 2011. Bob and Kirsten had two children, Morgan Olson and Annikke Olson.

Bob loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, camping and trap and skeet shooting competitions were among his favorite hobbies. His pets matched those interests, owning pack mules for hunting trips and black labs for field trials. Bob was great with horses, and competed in equine endurance races with his son Morgan for several years. Being raised by a plumber and helping his dad work made Bob handy around the house.

Bob enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid Cardinals fan. He was able to attend a few MLB games in person. Bob's enjoyment of traveling took him to destinations like Argentina and the Dominican Republic. Watching baseball in the Dominican Republic, or watching the Dominican League baseball games from home in Beaverton, was a retirement passion. He adored his two grandsons, and spent time with them – teaching them the basics of baseball.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Dick, Judy and Barbara.

He is survived by his three children, Jon Olson of Boise, Morgan Olson and April (Siler) of Cove, Annikke Olson and Elias Adam of Beaverton, and two grandchildren, Micah and Diego.



