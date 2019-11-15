|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Hanson, 97, passed peacefully November 9, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Bob was born October 21, 1922 to Nathan and Beatrice Hanson in Butte, MT. He was a Navy storekeeper during WWII, serving in the South Pacific and Seattle, WA, where he met his Navy wife, Matilda A. "Tillie" Hanson. They married in 1947, and after being discharged, moved to Butte, MT, Bob's hometown, where they lived for 57 years and where Bob worked as a house painter until his retirement. They enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, boating and skiing with family and friends. Many Hanson family weekends were spent at the Z-Bar-T Ski Area doing construction, operation, ski patrol, skiing and picnicking with the Wilson families. In 2005, they moved to Valley View Retirement Community in Boise, ID to be near children. Bob's last three years were at Idaho State Veterans Home, where he received great love and care.
Bob is survived by his son, Bob (Kathy) Hanson (Boise); daughters: Carol McIntosh of California, Bonnie (Pete) Ministrelli of Livonia, MI, Jo Anne (Mike) Wortman of Boise, daughter-in-law Sue Hanson of Mukilteo WA; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie and son, John Hanson, parents, sister, Nita Wilson, and great-granddaughter, Jasmine Deradourian.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all the wonderful people who were involved in Bob's care during the last few years. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to , Our Lady of the Rockies, or the Idaho State Veterans Home. A private funeral Mass for Bob will be held St. Mark's Catholic Church. Interment of both Bob and Tillie's cremains will take place June 19, 2020 at 11 AM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise with full military honors, followed by a celebration of life reception. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019