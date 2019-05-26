|
Robert E. Beeson
July 1, 1918 - May 17, 2019
Robert E. Beeson, 100, of Nampa, passed away on May 17, 2019 in Nampa. A Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held at 4 PM on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Meridian Friends Church, 1021 W. Pine Ave.
Robert was born in 1918 in Canada. The family settled in Star, Idaho. He met Ruth Hartley, his wife of 71 years, in Homedale. They raised their family on a farm south of Meridian. Bob retired from Meadow Gold Dairies. He lived a faithful life: to God, his family and his friends.
Bob is survived by a sister, 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019