Robert C. McKenna
1936-2019
Bob, an accomplished story teller, who never let truth get in the way of a good story, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Cascadia of Boise. He was born in Portsmouth, NH on May 1, 1936 to Charles T. and Priscilla (Greenaway) McKenna. Bob graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1954 as President of the graduating class. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy, received a B.S. Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a Master's degree in Resource Management from the University of Montana. He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force where he served with distinction with the 4123rd Strategic Bomb Wing during the Vietnam crisis. Bob owned McKenna Associates Consulting Engineers. He was elected Fellow and life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
Bob married Harriet "Kay" Koutrelakos in 1957 at St. Thomas Church in Dover, New Hampshire. Bob and Kay were the proud parents of Doug, Beth and Charles McKenna. Bob's wife, Kay, passed away in 1996. He married Linda Kelley in 1999 at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. After retiring in 2006, Bob and Linda relocated to Boise to be closer to family.
Throughout his life Bob has served in a variety of roles from Portsmouth City Council, commissioner of the Montana Department of Transportation, Post Commander of Lewis & Clark American Legion Post 2 in Helena, MT, and member of the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helena, MT and St. Mark's Parish in Boise, ID.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Linda of Boise, sister Susanne Aschenbach of VA, sons Doug (Yvette) of Sandia Park, NM, Chip (Misti) of Fircrest, WA, daughter Beth (Mike) Evans of Pavillion, WY, step sons Lee (Teri), Brian (Keri) and step daughter Stephanie (Jim) Thumma, all of Boise, ID. Bob was also a proud grandfather and great grandfather.
The families wish to thank the staff at the Boise VA Medical Center, Cascadia of Boise and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care he received. Private interment to occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert C. McKenna Scholarship Fund at Carroll College in Helena, Montana or St. Mark's Food Bank in Boise, Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019