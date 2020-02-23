|
|
Robert B. Carruthers
1947~2020
Bruce, 72, was born in Hartford, CT, on 2-20-1947, and passed away on 2-16-2020, in Boise, ID.
Bruce was raised in Reno, NV. After graduating from Reno High School, he joined the Army, spending two tours in Vietnam as a Medic. Upon returning to Reno, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Lee Buckingham. They had a son, Robert Scott, in 1970 and their daughter arrived in 1976.
Bruce and Janice moved to Denver, CO, in 1971, where he was a Denver Police Officer for 11 years. He also joined the Colorado National Guard.
Upon moving to Boise in 1985, he drove buses for Greyhound, Boise Winnemucca Stages, and lastly for Boise Valley Ride from which he retired after 14 years.
He also became an active member with the Disabled American Veterans as well as his church, Trinity Fellowship.
Bruce loved and cherished his family. He enjoyed the family vacation travels, movie dates with his wife, telling jokes, playing cards, following the San Francisco Giants, and making friends laugh with his witty comments and comebacks.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha, brother David, and grandson Christopher. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice; his son Robert Scott (SheriDawn); his daughter Deborah Anne; and granddaughter Sarah Anne.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but they are glad to know he is now healed and living with his Lord.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Fellowship Church at 300 N. Latah on Tuesday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. and military honors will follow at the Veterans Cemetery on Dry Creek Road at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020