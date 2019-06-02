Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Meridian Speedway Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Little Valley Ranch Davis Road off Highway 55 (Gold Fork Hot Springs) Donnelly , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Mitich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert D. Mitich

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert D Mitich

August 29, 1941- April 16, 2019

Robert Dee (Bob) Mitich 77, of Donnelly, passed away April 16, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona surrounded by family. He was born August 29, 1941 in Newcastle, Wyoming to Millard Mitich and Ruth Bohan Mitich. He attended schools in Newcastle and graduated in 1959. After graduation Bob came to Meridian, where he met Linda Kay Hudson, and many lifelong friends.

Bob left for the Navy in February 1960, attended basic training in San Diego, and technical school at the US Training Center Bainbridge in Port Deposit, Maryland. He was assigned to the destroyer USS Cony (DD/DDE-508) stationed out of Norfolk, VA. While assigned to the Cony, Bob participated in both the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bob and LInda were married in Virginia in 1961 and had their first daughter, Kimberly Dee, in June 1962.

After discharge from active duty in 1964, Bob, Linda, and Kimberly moved back to Meridian, where they welcomed Glenda Jo in July 1965. Bob worked for Mangum's Electric, where he became a journeyman electrician, a license which he held for over 50 years. Bob founded Meridian Electric in 1970 and owned and operated it for many years. In 1973 he and his in-laws founded Meridian Storage.

Bob had three goals in life...to race cars (legally!). build a cabin in the woods, and obtain his pilot's license. Bob raced at the Meridian Speedway from 1966-1972 and was inducted into the WIRA Hall of Fame in 2007. Bob built a cabin in Cascade in 1973, and obtained his pilot's license in 1975. Although he accomplished these goals early in life, he certainly never stopped living!

Bob moved to Donnelly, Idaho in 1987 where he worked as an building and electrical inspector for the State for several years. He then started his own business, Mitich Construction & Snow Removal, which he owned and operated for over 25 years.

Bob and Renee Dellgard were married in July 1998 in Donnelly, where their home became the place for many get-togethers with family & friends. The fire pit was always "the happy place." It provided us all with endless hours of "Bobby and Grandpa Wisdom's." He was a man of many words and we will forever hold those words and moments in our hearts.

After retirement in 2014 Bob & Renee took their motorhome south to enjoy the weather in Yuma and immediately figured out the meaning of "Snow Birds." They both loved it and purchased their 'Casita" in February of 2015. Bobby took up golf at Renee's suggestion and he loved it, to all our surprise.(Bob's first sport that didn't require an engine!) Bob never once wore shorts in the high temperatures, but enjoyed the game and was very good at it for a beginner! Bob's passion for flying came full circle when he hooked up with buddies and bought his first remote controlled airplane...then the second...which certainly was much bigger. The "hangar" he built to haul it in the back of his truck was, needless to say, spectacular, as was everything he did. He will be tremendously missed and forever in our hearts.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and step brother Bob Rawhouser. Bob is survived by his wife Renee, brothers Duane Gerber (Dianna), Jack Shull (Becky), step sisters Betty Wing and Beatrice Martelon. His children, Kimberly Bowers (Jerry), Glenda Nelson (Mark), stepchildren Mike Dellgard (Andrea), Cheri Ivory (Curt), Tim Dellgard (Jenifer), grandchildren Amber Koski (Dan), Jake and Jarrod Nelson, Nate Banister, Brandon and Caleb Dellgard, Zachary Ivory, Max and Jake Dellgard, and two great grandchildren Karly and Kruze Koski.

We will celebrate Bob's knowledge, wisdom, his love for life, his dedication to family and friends, and his beautiful smile on June 7th, 2019 at Meridian Speedway starting at 3:00 pm with a toast in his honor at 4:00. Please bring your stories to share.

We will also celebrate Bob June 22nd,2019 at Little Valley Ranch in Donnelly from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Located on Davis Road off Highway 55 (Gold Fork Hot Springs) - follow signs.

Final internment will be held at Holmes Cemetery in Donnelly and Boyd Cemetery at Four Corners, WY later this summer. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.