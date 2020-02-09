|
|
Robert "Bob" Daniel O'Malley
1938-2020
Robert "Bob" Daniel O'Malley was born in North Platte, Nebraska on October 5, 1938 to John Paul and Mary Ellen (Riordan) O'Malley. The family moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1940 for a job transfer with the Union Pacific.
Bob grew up in Nampa across the street from St. Paul's Catholic Church and school. His father was a railroad engineer on the Idaho Northern. The family spent one summer in Banks, Idaho for work on the logging train. He enjoyed going to the Adelaide movie theater and fishing in Indian Creek. A memorable trip with St. Paul's grade school classmate Tim Nettleton, was to the Box T ranch in the Owyhee Mountains where he enjoyed steak for breakfast.
Bob commuted to St. Theresa Academy in Boise in his 1949 Ford Coupe where he graduated in 1957. In high school, he was on the football team and his favorite teacher was Sister Mercedes.
In 1957, Bob joined the Idaho Air National Guard. He went to San Antonio for basic training and stayed with the Guard until 1963. He also attended Idaho State College Technical School for Aircraft and Power Plant Federal Aviation Administration certification, graduating in May 1960. After graduation, he worked for 30 years as an aircraft mechanic at airports in Nampa, Boise, and Caldwell.
He had a lifelong love of flying and obtained a private pilot license in Nampa at Clark's Air Service with his beloved instructor Warren Hill. Bob joined Experimental Aviation Association in 1959 and later joined local flying clubs.
On May 13, 1967, Bob married Mary Nettleton at St Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa, Idaho. Bob and Mary had three children. They moved to Murphy in 1972 where they had a runway and hangar for many aviation pursuits.
Bob and Mary rebuilt an original 1800's cabin in Silver City. Being just one hour from Murphy, it was a home base for hunting, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and other activities.
Bob was a long-time member of the Owyhee County Historical Society and the Melba Senior Center. He was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Oreana, Idaho, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Melba, Idaho, St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa, and the Knights of Columbus.
Bob was very social and kept in touch with many grade school and high school friends over his lifetime including Barbara Valdez, Joe Luque, Mike Anderson and many others.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of 52 years; Rob (Molly) O'Malley, son-in-law Gary Long, May O'Malley (Doug Cutsogeorge); grandsons Warren and Murphy O'Malley, Chris Cutsogeorge, and granddaughter Sarah Cutsogeorge.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Maggie (O'Malley) Long, who predeceased him by only eight weeks, parents John and Mary O'Malley, brothers Jim O'Malley, Bill O'Malley, and sister Peg (O'Malley) McFadden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Owyhee County Historical Society or a .
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday February 17th at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W Roosevelt, Nampa at 11:00 AM. Reception will follow.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020