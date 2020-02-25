|
Robert Dennis Gray
Sunrise 12/17/48 Sunset 2/19/20
Robert was born with farming running through his veins to Kenneth and Ruby. Four years later little brother Steven came along and the family made their home in the dry lake community.
Robert married his forever love Carol Parker on December 27, 1965. They were true partners and their 54 year love affair was admired and envied. They raised their two daughters Michelle and Tammy with a strong foundation of unconditional love and support. With prayers answered Robert was blessed with four granddaughters. They were the lights of his life and would guarantee him a smile from ear to ear whenever he heard them say "Grandpa ".
Robert began working the land from the time he could pick up a shovel. His early years of working with Tiegs farms led him to build Sevoya farms which he loved for many years. Roberts passion for planting crops and watching them grow to maturity was a miracle he never tired of.
His positive energy was infectious. He treated everyone with grace, compassion and respect. His legacy will leave a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Spending time on the golf course with dear friends brought him great joy. As Robert would say, "See you at the 19th hole."
The Gray family would like to thank everyone for the amazing show of love and support. In honor of Robert we ask that you plant something beautiful and enjoy watching it grow.
Robert's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 2:00-5:00 at the Nampa Civic Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 25, 2020