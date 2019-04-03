Resources More Obituaries for Robert Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Edward Allen

1929 - 2019
Robert Edward Allen

January 21, 1929 - February 13, 2019

Robert Edward Allen, age 90, passed away while surrounded by his family in Weatherford, Texas, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1929 in San Francisco, California, as the only child to Chester and Lucille Allen. Robert, or Bob as he was known to family and friends, grew up in San Francisco where he made and kept lifelong friendships. In 1946 Bob enlisted in the Army where he served in Japan during the occupation at the end of WWII until January 1948. After returning home, Bob went on to graduate from the University of San Francisco with a degree in Business Administration. In 1956 Bob married the love of his life, Clara Elizabeth Heinrich. Bob and Clara raised five children while Bob worked in sales and product development. Eventually he rose to Vice President of Bemiss-Jason Corporation. In 1975 Bob took an early retirement to pursue his passion for farming almonds and walnuts in the California Central Valley. During their retirement years, Bob and Clara enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends.

Bob was a model husband and father who taught and exemplified responsibility, integrity, and generosity. He will be remembered for his quick wit and intelligence. A natural problem solver, Bob excelled in business, farming, restoring antique autos, or simply as a Dad helping his children with home improvement projects. Bob will be forever remembered with love and respect by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The home where Bob spent his final months was decorated with pictures of family and the many friends who touched his life, as well as a picture of his restored Ford Model A. It was there that he spent many hours with his family reflecting on John 3:16 and Psalm 23, both prominently displayed on the wall.

Bob is preceded in death by Clara, his wife and love of 61 years.

Bob is survived by his 5 children—George Allen, Lynn Vaughan, Jeffrey Allen, Tommy Allen, and Patty Weber as well as his 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Bob will be interred next to Clara at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery with military honors in a private family service.

"Then he said, 'Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.' Jesus answered him, 'Truly I tell you, today you shall be with me in Paradise'." –Luke 23:42-43 Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019