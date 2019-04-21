Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward (Bob) Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Edward (Bob) Lawrence Obituary
Robert (Bob) Edward Lawrence
1936 -2019
Robert (Bob) Edward Lawrence, 83, passed away at his home in Boise Idaho April 15, 2019. Mr. Bob, as he was known to his close friends and family will leave an empty space in the lives of many. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. Mr. Bob spent his early career in the Aero Space industry employed by Aerojet. He then worked at NASA during the Apollo program assisting the space agency with Apollo 4 through Apollo 17 missions. His mechanical aptitude caught the eye of Morrison Knudsen, Boise ID, where he spent the remainder of his career constructing projects all over the US. Mr. Bob was a sportsman who loved Idaho and the many hunting and fishing opportunities here. He was an avid fan of BSU Broncos and loved everything Blue and Orange.
Mr. Bob is survived by his companion of 21 years, Nancy Utley Lawrence, affectionately known as Miss Nancy. Her children Dan Utley (Sheryl) Memphis TN, Linda Lee Utley Sanders (Mike) Meridian ID, George Utley Meridian ID, Rose Utley Bowe (David) Las Vegas NV
His children, son Rick D Lawrence (Lisa) Blackfoot ID, daughter Cindy Hurzeler (Steve) Idaho Falls ID
And many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now