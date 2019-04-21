Robert (Bob) Edward Lawrence

1936 -2019

Robert (Bob) Edward Lawrence, 83, passed away at his home in Boise Idaho April 15, 2019. Mr. Bob, as he was known to his close friends and family will leave an empty space in the lives of many. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. Mr. Bob spent his early career in the Aero Space industry employed by Aerojet. He then worked at NASA during the Apollo program assisting the space agency with Apollo 4 through Apollo 17 missions. His mechanical aptitude caught the eye of Morrison Knudsen, Boise ID, where he spent the remainder of his career constructing projects all over the US. Mr. Bob was a sportsman who loved Idaho and the many hunting and fishing opportunities here. He was an avid fan of BSU Broncos and loved everything Blue and Orange.

Mr. Bob is survived by his companion of 21 years, Nancy Utley Lawrence, affectionately known as Miss Nancy. Her children Dan Utley (Sheryl) Memphis TN, Linda Lee Utley Sanders (Mike) Meridian ID, George Utley Meridian ID, Rose Utley Bowe (David) Las Vegas NV

His children, son Rick D Lawrence (Lisa) Blackfoot ID, daughter Cindy Hurzeler (Steve) Idaho Falls ID

And many grandchildren and great grandchildren.