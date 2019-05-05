Robert K. "Ken" Elliott

1944 ~ 2019

Robert K, (Ken) Elliott, Emmett departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. Ken was born October 21, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Mary Elliot.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Ken is survived by his beloved grandson, Mack Cook Jr. of Boiling Springs, SC; brothers, Donald and Louis; sisters, Deborah and Robin and estranged daughters, Denise and Michelle.

Ken was a proud Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Treasure Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Ken's remains will be inurned with military honors and graveside services at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, ID. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com.

Ken has requested that any memorials be made to the Treasure Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League or Calvary Chapel Church in Emmett, ID.