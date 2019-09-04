|
|
Robert "Bobby" Eugene Baird Skinner
1997-2019
With sorrow and disbelief, the family and friends announce the tragic death of Robert Eugene Baird Skinner - the victim of a senseless incident of gun violence. His death at age 22 came in the early morning of Friday, August 23, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.
He was prepared to enter his third year of studies at Boise State University and as a member of the University's college level Bronco Hockey Team. He was interested in the field of international business.
Bobby was born January 31, 1997 at Englewood, New Jersey. He moved to Seattle with his parents, Robert and Patricia Hughes Skinner, in 2002 where they live in the Laurelhurst area of Seattle. He attended Villa Academy and Eckstein Middle School in Seattle. His sophomore year was at Roosevelt High School. His lifelong love of youth and amateur hockey next took Bobby to Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he played for Compete Hockey Academy and lived with his host family, the Barretts.
The next hockey season and his Senior year was at East Wenatchee High School where his host family was the Bradfords and he played with the Wenatchee Wolves U-18 team.
Following high school graduation, Bobby became a member of the Seattle Totems Amateur Hockey Program for two seasons, competing with teams throughout the West. During summers his bent for adventure and new experiences took him to Thailand where he concentrated on martial arts conditioning and training for upcoming seasons at Boise State.
He was recruited to join the Bronco Hockey Program and played two seasons.
While in Boise, he trained as a firefighter with the Idaho National Guard Center, protecting military and public ranges.
The family has compiled these words that comprise the characteristics, qualities, and values of Bobby: love, joy, peace, gentleness, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, patience and self-control. Friends of all ages were blessed to have shared this adventurous young man and will remember always his full, but an all too short life.
Survivors include Bobby's parents Robert and Patricia of Seattle; grandparents John and Nan Hughes of Woodinville, WA; uncles Tom Hughes of Seattle, Walter Hughes of Mill Creek, WA; Allen Skinner, Hilton Head, S.C; Tom Skinner, Alameda, CA; cousins Alex, Maddi, Katie and Tillie Skinner of Alameda; cousins Allen Skinner Jr., Chicago and John Skinner, Hilton Head; and cousins Holden and Hatcher Hughes, Seattle. He was preceded in death by his aunt Betsey Hughes.
A memorial tribute is planned for Sept. 6, 2019 at Saint Bridget Catholic Church At 4900 NE 50th St. in Seattle.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019