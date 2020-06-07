Robert "Bob" E. Pierce
1929 ~ 2020
Robert "Bob" Eugene Pierce, 91, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Lillie and Warren Pierce. At the age of 16, he fabricated his birth certificate so he could join the Marine Corps and was very proud to serve his country. He married Vivian, who had two children prior to their union, Lynda and Diane. He and Vivian then had two children, Kimberly, and Robert Jr. After Vivian lost her battle to cancer, Bob married Cleone, who had three children from a prior union, Gretchen, Jannifer, and Gordon.
For a full obituary and to leave a tribute, please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.