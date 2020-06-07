Robert Eugene Pierce
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" E. Pierce
1929 ~ 2020
Robert "Bob" Eugene Pierce, 91, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Lillie and Warren Pierce. At the age of 16, he fabricated his birth certificate so he could join the Marine Corps and was very proud to serve his country. He married Vivian, who had two children prior to their union, Lynda and Diane. He and Vivian then had two children, Kimberly, and Robert Jr. After Vivian lost her battle to cancer, Bob married Cleone, who had three children from a prior union, Gretchen, Jannifer, and Gordon.
For a full obituary and to leave a tribute, please visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved