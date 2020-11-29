Robert Eugene Trowbridge
July 18, 1936 - November 23, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Robert Eugene Trowbridge, 84, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on November 23rd.
Robert "Bob" was born on July 18th, 1936 to Evelyn and Marcus Trowbridge in Monmouth, IL. After graduating from West Waterloo High School in 1954, he went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University, graduating in 1959.
On November 27th, 1959, he married Mary Lu (Rukaber) Trowbridge in Ottumwa, IA, and they were married for 61 years. They had three children; Richard, Susan, and Michael.
Bob grew up living in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Together, he and Mary Lu lived in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Cedar Falls, Iowa, before moving to Ontario, Oregon to accept an opportunity with Ore-Ida Foods in 1969, later moving to Boise, Idaho in 1978 when Ore-Ida became a division of H.J. Heinz Co. After retirement in 1992, he was a consultant for H.J. Heinz, traveling to many locations including South Africa.
His interests included trains, and building model railroads. After retirement, his best experiences were taking trips with his friend, Pete Helming. They traveled to many Civil War sites in the US, and WWII sites in Europe, including Normandy. He was an avid reader and had a large collection of books, and also toys from the late 30's and early 40's.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary Lu Trowbridge, his sister Carol (Trowbridge) Ramsey, his children Richard Trowbridge, Susan (Matt) Phelps, and Michael (Wendy) Trowbridge, and his grandchildren, Madeline, Luke, Morgan, Logan, and Liam.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Simply Cats Adoption Center in memory of Robert at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E124589&id=6
.