Robert G. Brobst1946 ~ 2020Robert George Brobst, 74 of Meridian, passed away September 12, 2020 from natural causes.Robert was born in Annapolis, MD on February 12, 1946 to George and Virgina Brobst. He graduated from Kailua High School and continued his education at the Oregon Institute of Technology studying auto mechanics. During his years there he met Linda Yearout and the two were married on June 17, 1967. After graduation, Bob and Linda moved to Boise, ID so Linda could do her internship at St. Alphonsus Hospital, and they never wanted to live anywhere else. Bob worked in many auto parts rooms and repair shops, eventually owning his own Tune Tech until his retirement. Together Bob and Linda raised their family and made the move to Meridian, ID.Bob's interests were simple. A good cup of coffee, a perfectly grilled steak and a baseball game on TV. He was an avid collector of old Victrola and Edison record players and had one of the largest collections in the northwest. He was featured on a channel 6 Idaho Live report in 2019 talking about his collecting and playing old 78 RPM records. He loved walking around antique stores and flea markets in every city he visited. When the Antiques Roadshow came to town, he was excited to show off his historical pieces and learn some of the history behind them.Dad loved his greenhouse and spent many hours out there taking care of succulents, orchids and feeding the birds. Along with all of this, his other love was his daughters and grandchildren. He really enjoyed helping his oldest grandchild get his license and work on his first car. Grandpa always had the answers to what was wrong, and would come right over to help get it fixed. He loved that all his children and grandchildren were musical, saying that he was only good at playing records and the radio. He rarely missed a band concert and loved telling everyone about all the musical things his grandchildren were doing.Robert is preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Brobst and the love of his life, Linda Brobst. He is survived by his daughters, April (Bryan) Peterson of Meridian and Reagan (Jeremy) Olson of Boise, and his grandchildren: Kyle Peterson (US Navy), Zoey Peterson and Derek Peterson. He is also survived by his brothers: Gary (Jean) Brobst and Dennis (Cheryl) Brobst and many nieces, nephews, inlaws and friends that loved him.The family would like to thank the staff at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Meridian and especially Nancy for the care at the very end of Dad's life. When dad couldn't sleep, she would watch TV, drink coffee and talk with him at night. That is the kind of care you always hope for. We know the staff and residents loved him and will miss him very much.Bob will be interred at the Meridian Cemetery with Linda, his wife, of almost 50 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local school band program and have a cup of coffee. One of Dad's favorite things to do was see his grandchildren making music.