Robert Couglas "Bob" Graves
1927 - 2020
Robert Douglas "Bob" Graves, 92, of Eagle, Idaho passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Bob was born on September 9, 1927 in Falls City, Oregon to George and Thelma Graves.
He graduated from Dallas Oregon High School and then joined the Naval Reserve in 1944. In 1945 he was called to active duty where he served on the USS Saratoga and the USS Renville as a radioman. He was discharged in 1946, but remained in the Naval Reserve and was recalled to active duty in the Korean War in 1950, serving 2 years.
Bob attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where he met and married his wife Vivian Darlene Curtis.
Bob was employed with the Department of Insurance for the State of Idaho for many years.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman...also loving sports of all kinds. He loved to read and liked prophecy, and made a study of Revelation. Most of all, he was an outstanding Christian.
He is survived by three daughters; Diana (Bob) Roberts, Linda (Lon) Blades and Lori (Kelly) Tsatsa; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vivian, his parents George and Thelma Graves and grandsons Ryan Kelly Tsatsa and Levi Douglas Blades.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am Friday March 6, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be left at www.accentfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020