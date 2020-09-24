Robert Dale Haney
February 2, 1933- September 17, 2020
Robert Dale Haney, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend passed from this life and returned to his Heavenly Father on September 17, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell, Idaho. He was born February 2, 1933 in Weston, Franklin County, Idaho to Egbert H. Haney and Carmen Dean Mecham Doney. He was the 1st born of 11 children. He lived in Ogden, Utah until he was 12 years old and then the family relocated to Adrian, Oregon. He attended Adrian High School and was thrilled to participate in the athletic programs.
He held various jobs until he was hired by the Nyssa Road District at 19 years old as a truck driver. He continued this career for 52 plus years, retiring as the superintendent. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held several leadership positions.
While attending High School he met his sweetheart Neva Beth Bradshaw and they were married on July 10, 1950. They purchased their first home on Enterprise Avenue in Nyssa, Oregon and there they started their family. Together they were blessed with 4 children, Dan, Diane, Debra and Darr.
Bob was also a skilled mechanic and spent many nights working on vehicles and farm equipment seeing the local harvests through completion. He later married Janice M. Breshears and they enjoyed their retirement years on their residence on Eureka Avenue. Bobs family was his most treasured possession. He was loved by everyone whose lives he touched and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children Dan (Wanda) Haney, Middleton, Idaho, Diane (Rick) McFarland, Boise, Idaho, Debbie (Gary) Mathewson, Payson, Utah, Darr (Kathy) Haney, Fruitland, Idaho, 16 Grandchildren, 34 Great-grandchildren and many dear precious friends.
Services will be held, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Nyssa LDS Stake Center at 1309 Park Avenue in Nyssa, Oregon, there will be a receiving from 11:00-1:00 pm. There will be a virtual link posted for those of you who aren't able to attend the service in person go to https://www.tvpbn.com/channels/funerals
Our sincere thanks to the staff at Grace Assisted Living for their tender care. Due to Covid-19 restriction seating outdoors will be appropriately spaced. The family is requesting that well-wishers take precautionary measures, including social distancing, face masks and the use of hand sanitizer.
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com
