Becker, Robert Henry Marsden

1956-2020

We said goodbye to our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend on July 21, 2020. Rob was born in East Grand Rapids on September 29, 1956. He was the son of Robert Henry Becker and Carol Marsden Becker. Rob worked at Universal Forest Products in sales in his younger years and his sense of adventure led him and his then wife, Jana Whaley Becker, to pack up their car and travel throughout the West. He landed and built a life in Boise, Idaho where he has resided since 1982. Rob's knowledge of the lumber industry brought him to a life-long career at Idaho Pacific Lumber Company until he retired in 2017. He made numerous life-long friends that became his Idaho Family. Rob's proudest accomplishment was raising his two children, Hailey and Robbie. They brought more joy and laughter to him than imaginable. When Rob would interact with them or tell stories of their antics, the delight of being a father was remarkably evident. He was a proud father and an amazing role model to his children. They both love him unconditionally and will miss him dearly, always remembering his advice and guidance as they carry on the family name. Rob was a charismatic presence and the grand coordinator of everyone around him. His captivating personality and love for life made him the center of all things fun. Everyone looked to him to lead the next adventure. He loved deeply and always paid life forward, never asking for anything in return. He was a listener, gave advice only when asked, and helped others around him become the best versions of themselves. Rob loved to travel. He played the Old Course at St. Andrews with his father and brother, enjoyed multiple fishing adventures with the Becker boys and friends as well as many trips to Jackpot, Lake Tahoe, and various beautiful beaches around the world with his beloved family. In his later years, he was accompanied by his partner and travel companion, Johanna Munson, on grand adventures to Michigan and throughout the Inter-mountain West. They loved working together on home improvement projects, gardening, cooking and enjoying life. Rob loved sports. He coached youth soccer, baseball, and basketball for his kids' teams throughout the 1990's. College football season and March Madness were his two favorite times of the year. He was an unwavering fan of the Boise State Broncos, a BAA member and season ticket holder for thirty plus years. He carried on his father's love for the University of Michigan Wolverines. Most of all, he loved to watch his beautiful daughter dance and his talented son play basketball. Rob was a Michigan Boy through and through. He loved his family cottage on Big Whitefish Lake and all the fun and peace that he found there. He was an avid reader and loved to play the market. Rob is survived by his children, Hailey Marie Becker and Robert Thomas Marsden Becker, his brother, Reed Allen (Amy) Becker and his sister Laura Becker (Mark) Wiltz, and Carson Becker, Bren Becker, Emily Wiltz, Mason Wiltz and Jane McDuffee Becker. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Henry Becker and Carol Marsden Becker. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Boise Downtown YMCA, 1177 W. State Street, Boise, Idaho 83702.



