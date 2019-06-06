Robert J. Gordon

1917-2019

Robert J. Gordon passed away peacefully of old age in the early morning of Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 102. His wife, Ione, of 73 years was by his side.

Bob was born April 18, 1917, in Brighton, Colorado to John Gordon and Irene Gordon. After moving to McCall, Idaho, he graduated from McCall High School in 1935. He worked for Brown Tie and Lumber Co. from 1935 to 1940. From his hard work , he built his own cabin in McCall and it is still standing.

He was drafted into the Army in 1940 and received a medical discharge at Fort Lewis in Nov. 1941. He completed Boise Business University and worked in the Quartermaster's Office in Gowen Field during the War as a property clerk. He then joined Northern Life Insurance Co.

After establishing himself in Northern Life Insurance Co., he became engaged to his sweetheart, Ione Johnson of McCall. They were married July 11, 1946, at the Community Congregational Church in McCall. Bob and Ione enjoyed participating in Great Books organization for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Ione of 73 years, daughter Gretchen Massman & son-in-law Parker Massman; grandchildren, Kristen Gardner (Dave Gardner), Robert Massman and Brandt Massman; great-grandchildren Brayden Runyon, Ethan Blumenfeld, Dasan Gardner & Kamden Gardner.

Bob Gordon was President of Boise Life Underwriters Association; President of Idaho Life Underwriter Association. He was a member of Toastmasters, the Boise Jr. Chamber of Commerce, and the Elks Lodge.

Bob enjoyed playing golf at Warm Springs and McCall. After he finished a round, you could always find him playing gin rummy with his friends.

He had a good life by working hard and investing for his future. He was the patriarch of the family and we will miss his sense of humor, wit, and lessons of encouragement from his words to "always do good" in whatever you do. At Bob's request, there will be no funeral services. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary